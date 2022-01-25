Fundstrat's Tom Lee: Stock market crash has created great entry points
Jan. 25, 2022 3:05 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Saying the recent drop in U.S. equities has created an "extremely oversold market," widely followed analyst Thomas Lee argued Tuesday that the decline has created an attractive buying opportunity for stocks.
- "These are great entry points for people because you have so many stocks down," the Fundstrat Global Advisors research chief told CNBC. "I think people have to look at this as a very attractive opportunity in 2022."
- Lee acknowledged that the stock market could retest its recent lows but the overall direction over the next six to 12 months will be higher. He warned that while today's buyers might see further dips, those holding off on entering the stock market could miss a sudden step higher.
- "If [investors] are participating in this buyers' strike, the recovery can be violent. And then, they are going to miss, you know, potentially over three days 5%, 6%, 7% gains," he said.
- "We've priced in so much bad news, we're at the apex of the fear," he added.
- Even with his generally bullish view, which looks to a stronger performance later in the year, Lee characterized the stock market as "fragile." However, he contended that this sense of fragility will provide "a great setup for a second half."
- Lee consistently held a bullish view for much of 2021, correctly targeting a 4,800 mark for the S&P 500 by the end of the year. However, just before the start of 2022, the Fundstrat analyst warned that the new year could prove "treacherous."