Blue Origin acquires Honeybee Robotics to add to its space capabilities
Jan. 25, 2022 3:08 PM ETBlue Origin (BORGN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blue Origin acquires Honeybee Robotics for an undisclosed amount. The company is described as a R&D and manufacturing engineering company that designs and builds unique solutions for customer challenges on Earth and in space. Honeybee has major operations in Longmont, Colorado and Altadena, California.
- Since 1983, Honeybee Robotics has delivered more than 1,000 advanced projects to government and industrial customers in the spacecraft, planetary exploration, defense robotics, medical devices, mining, oil and gas and utility infrastructure sectors. The company's robotic systems are noted to operate throughout space and do innovative work on the Moon, Mars and Titan.
- Following the transaction, Honeybee will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Origin, headquartered in Kent, Washington. The deal is expected to close in mid-February.
- Blue Origin is coming off a series of successful space tourism missions.