Barrick says previously ailing Tanzanian gold mines now Tier 1 assets
Jan. 25, 2022
- Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.5%) says its North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines in Tanzania are now Tier 1 assets after delivering combined production of more than 500K oz. in 2021.
- Barrick says North Mara is on track to become a fully integrated mine with the planned commissioning of the Nyabirama pit during the current quarter and the scheduled start of the Nyabigena pit in Q3, while Bulyanhulu has been re-established as a world-class, low-cost, long-life underground mine after ramping up of its mining and metallurgical operations in December.
- Barrick expects both mines will report a significant growth of their mineral reserves net of depletion for 2021.
- The miner ended a long-running tax dispute when it signed a deal two years ago that allowed Tanzania's government to take stakes in three gold mines.