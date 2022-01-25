Barrick says previously ailing Tanzanian gold mines now Tier 1 assets

Jan. 25, 2022 3:24 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Large bucket scoop loads gold ore intoa giant dump truck

slovegrove/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.5%) says its North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines in Tanzania are now Tier 1 assets after delivering combined production of more than 500K oz. in 2021.
  • Barrick says North Mara is on track to become a fully integrated mine with the planned commissioning of the Nyabirama pit during the current quarter and the scheduled start of the Nyabigena pit in Q3, while Bulyanhulu has been re-established as a world-class, low-cost, long-life underground mine after ramping up of its mining and metallurgical operations in December.
  • Barrick expects both mines will report a significant growth of their mineral reserves net of depletion for 2021.
  • The miner ended a long-running tax dispute when it signed a deal two years ago that allowed Tanzania's government to take stakes in three gold mines.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.