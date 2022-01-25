Wells Fargo plans to sell 20% stake in Hong Kong lender for $1B - Bloomberg
Jan. 25, 2022 3:27 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)EGRNF, EGRNYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to boost profitability, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) considers selling a 20% stake in Hong Kong-based lender Shanghai Commercial Bank, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
- No final decisions have been made, and the commercial bank can decide to keep its stake for longer, the people told Bloomberg.
- Additionally, this so-called non-strategic holding could fetch nearly $1B, the people add.
- On a macro level, China is in the midst of a debt-fueled property crisis that was first ignited by China Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) liquidity crunch amid slowing economic growth in the country.
- Note that the bank still operates under some regulatory orders put in place in recent years, including an asset cap from the Federal Reserve. In July, 2020, Wells Fargo (WFC) sold asset to stay under the Fed's limit.
- In September, Wells Fargo got fined with a $250M penalty.