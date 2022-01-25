Merck’s setback for cough candidate bodes well for BELLUS - H.C. Wainwright

  • After Merck (MRK +0.3%) announced that the FDA rejected its marketing application for gefapixant as a treatment for adults with chronic cough, H.C. Wainwright notes a positive outlook for BELLUS Health (BLU +4.6%) which is also advancing a rival therapy.
  • The orally administered selective P2X3 receptor antagonist had been cleared in Japan for chronic cough last week to trade under the brand name LYFNUA, Merck (NYSE:MRK) said Monday.
  • The setback delays a potential launch of gefapixant beyond a year if additional data are required, the analyst Andrew S. Fein wrote.
  • “The main takeaway from the headline being that BLU-5937 is now in an improved position relative to other P2X3i programs,” Fein argued, referring to the rival candidate from BELLUS (NASDAQ:BLU) with a similar mechanism of action.
  • He maintains the Buy rating on the stock. The price target of $14 per share implies a premium of ~147% to the last close.
  • In December, BELLUS (BLU) announced that its mid-stage trial for BLU-5937 met the primary endpoint with statistical significance.
  • Eliapixant, another P2X3 receptor antagonist developed by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF +2.3%) (OTCPK:BAYRY) for chronic cough met primary efficacy outcome in a mid-stage trial, the company announced in September.
  • In terms of a buying opportunity, BELLUS (BLU) has well outperformed Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.
