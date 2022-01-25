HealthSpace launches units offering to raise up to C$4M

Jan. 25, 2022 3:33 PM ETHealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (HDSLF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • HealthSpace Data Systems (OTCQB:HDSLF) launched an overnight marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of up to C$4M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and 0.5 purchase warrant.
  • The offering, which is expected to close around Feb. 4, will be conducted by Echelon Wealth Partners as sole agent and bookrunner.
  • The company has granted Echelon a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of the units sold in the offering.
  • HealthSpace intends to use the net proceeds for sales, marketing, research and development, working capital and general corporate purposes.
