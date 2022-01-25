Southern upgrade leads utilities ratings shuffle at Evercore ISI
- Southern Co. (SO -0.2%) is upgraded to In-Line from Underperform with a $66 price target at Evercore ISI, which believes investor focus should begin to shift to the company's long-term earnings growth potential, one of several ratings changes the firm issues for utility stocks.
- Analyst Durgesh Chopra says Evercore's underperform thesis had been based on Vogtle-related delays and cost increases, and while some minor project delays are still possible, "the chances of major delays and material cost overruns is low and as Vogtle Unit 3 gets closer to completion, we think the investor focus shifts to long term earnings growth of the business which is projected to grow 5%-7% with upside."
- More generally, utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) offer attractive relative valuation, but inflation and rising yields likely will remain headwinds in 2022 as utilities tend to underperform the market in periods of high inflation, Chopra says.
- But patience will be rewarded in the long run, Chopra says, viewing accelerated decarbonization along with federal and state policy support as major tailwinds to sector growth.
- Currently preferring "value over quality," Evercore views American Electric Power (AEP -0.2%) as its top pick among regulated utilities and AES Corp. (AES -1.9%) as its favorite among diversified names, while Consolidated Edison (ED -0.2%) is the firm's only utility meriting an Underperform rating.
- The firm upgrades to Outperform from In-Line: NiSource (NI +0.4%) in anticipation of an extension or expansion of the current target of 7%-9% EPS growth compound annual growth rate through 2024; Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.6%) amid growing appreciation for nuclear assets and a cleaner portfolio; and Xcel Energy (XEL +0.7%) on valuation after a dismal 2021.
- On the flip side, Evercore downgrades Evergy (EVRG -1.1%) and OGE Energy (OGE -0.2%) to In-Line from Outperform after strong showings in 2021.
- Also citing a much lower likelihood of further delays and cost overruns for the Vogtle nuclear project, Mizuho analysts also recently upgraded Southern Co. shares.