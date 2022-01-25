NextEra Energy sinks to six-month low as CEO Robo surprises with departure
Jan. 25, 2022 3:55 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- NextEra Energy (NEE -8.3%) is today's largest loser on the S&P 500 following the unexpected departure of Chairman and CEO Jim Robo, who transformed the company from just another staid utility into a clean energy juggernaut.
- The company also reported a Q4 profit but missed Wall Street expectations on revenues, which jumped to $5.05B from $4.4B a year ago but well short of $5.79B consensus.
- NextEra guided to $2.80 in EPS for 2022 vs. $2.75 consensus and 2023-25 EPS growth of 6%-8%, compared to 8%-9% on the Street, but this is being ignored today.
- To top it off, a court vacated the U.S. government's authorization for the $6.2B Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline to go through the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia; NextEra is a joint venture partner in the project operated by Equitrans Midstream.
- Investors are "slightly cautious" about the executive transition to Jim Robo, who is "viewed as a utility/renewables thought leader," Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi says, according to Bloomberg.
- "There's no question that Jim accomplished a lot," Glenrock Associates analyst Paul Patterson tells Bloomberg. "He does leave shoes to fill, but NextEra develops a lot of internal talent."
- "NextEra attracts interest for its renewables portfolio amd its position as the largest U.S. regulated retail utility, located in high-growth Florida," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.