  • NextEra Energy (NEE -8.3%) is today's largest loser on the S&P 500 following the unexpected departure of Chairman and CEO Jim Robo, who transformed the company from just another staid utility into a clean energy juggernaut.
  • The company also reported a Q4 profit but missed Wall Street expectations on revenues, which jumped to $5.05B from $4.4B a year ago but well short of $5.79B consensus.
  • NextEra guided to $2.80 in EPS for 2022 vs. $2.75 consensus and 2023-25 EPS growth of 6%-8%, compared to 8%-9% on the Street, but this is being ignored today.
  • To top it off, a court vacated the U.S. government's authorization for the $6.2B Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline to go through the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia; NextEra is a joint venture partner in the project operated by Equitrans Midstream.
  • Investors are "slightly cautious" about the executive transition to Jim Robo, who is "viewed as a utility/renewables thought leader," Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi says, according to Bloomberg.
  • "There's no question that Jim accomplished a lot," Glenrock Associates analyst Paul Patterson tells Bloomberg. "He does leave shoes to fill, but NextEra develops a lot of internal talent."
  • "NextEra attracts interest for its renewables portfolio amd its position as the largest U.S. regulated retail utility, located in high-growth Florida," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
