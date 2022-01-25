Hawaiian Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.37 beats by $0.32, revenue of $494.74M beats by $1.16M

Jan. 25, 2022 4:04 PM ETHawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hawaiian Holdings press release (NASDAQ:HA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.37 beats by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $494.74M (+230.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.16M.
  • EBITDA of ($58.9) million and adjusted EBITDA of ($30.7) million.
  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.7 billion.
  • Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.9 billion.
  • Air traffic liability of $631.2 million.
  • Outlook: ASMs down 10% to 13%, Total Revenue down 31% to 35%, Costs per ASM, excluding fuel and non-recurring items Up 11.7% to 14.2%, Adjusted EBITDA $(150) million to $(90) million, Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed down 18% to 21%.
