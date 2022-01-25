Canadian National Railway raises dividend by 19% to CAD 0.7325 dividend and new repurchase program for 42M shares
Jan. 25, 2022
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) declares CAD 0.7325/share quarterly dividend, 19.1% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.6150.
- Forward yield 1.9%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 10; ex-div March 9.
- Also, company announced normal course issuer bid in the range of C$5B, permits to purchase, for cancellation, over a 12-month period up to 42M shares, representing 6.8% ~618.8M shares outstanding, not held by insiders on January 18, 2022.
- On that date, ~701.74M shares were outstanding.