Safe Bulkers to buy 181,000-dwt Capesize class vessel for $33.8M
Jan. 25, 2022 4:09 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) has agreed to acquire a 2014-built, Japanese, dry-bulk Capesize class vessel for $33.8M.
- The 181,000 dwt MV Maria is scheduled to be delivered within February 2022. The purchase will be funded using cash reserves of the company.
- Loukas Barmparis, President of the company commented: “This will be our sixth Cape and the 40th vessel in our fleet. MV Maria is sister vessel to our recently acquired MV Stelios Y and was bought, at what we believe to be a competitive price, capitalizing on the Capesize market seasonal weakness.”