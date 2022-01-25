Texas Instruments GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.33, revenue of $4.83B beats by $400M

  • Texas Instruments press release (NASDAQ:TXN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.27 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $4.83B (+18.4% Y/Y) beats by $400M.
  • Shares +6%.
  • Revenue increased 19% from the same quarter a year ago driven by strong demand in industrial and automotive markets. Analog revenue grew 20% and Embedded Processing grew 6% from the year-ago quarter.
  • TI's first quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.50 billion to $4.90 billion and earnings per share between $2.01 and $2.29. We expect our 2022 annual operating tax rate to be about 14%.
