Canadian National Railway Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.71 beats by C$0.18, revenue of C$3.75B beats by C$90M
Jan. 25, 2022 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
- Canadian National Railway press release (NYSE:CNI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.71 beats by C$0.18.
- Revenue of C$3.75B (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by C$90M.
- Operating ratio of 58.3 per cent, an improvement of 3.1 points, and record fourth quarter adjusted operating ratio of 57.9 per cent, an improvement of 3.5 points.
- Record free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2021 of C$3,296 million compared to C$3,227 million for the same period in 2020.
- Return on invested capital of 16.4 per cent, an increase of 3.7 points, and adjusted ROIC of 14.1 per cent, an increase of 0.7 points.
- 2022 Outlook: CN expects to deliver approximately 20 per cent adjusted diluted EPS growth, versus 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of C$5.94. CN assumes total revenue ton miles in 2022 will increase in the low single-digit range versus 2021.
In 2022, CN plans to invest approximately 17 per cent of revenues in its capital program. CN continues to target an operating ratio of approximately 57 per cent for 2022 as well as approximately 15 per cent of ROIC. CN is also targeting free cash flow of approximately C$4.0 billion in 2022 compared to C$3.3 billion in 2021.