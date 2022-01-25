F5 Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $2.89 beats by $0.11, revenue of $687M beats by $8.92M
Jan. 25, 2022 4:12 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- F5 Networks press release (NASDAQ:FFIV): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.89 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $687M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.92M.
- Shares -15%.
- FY22 Guidance:
- While demand for its solutions remains robust, the Company expects that its ability to meet customers’ continued strong demand for systems will be restricted by supply chain constraints for the remainder of fiscal year 2022. As a result, it expects fiscal second quarter revenue in a range of $610 to $650 million vs $694.2B. It further expects fiscal year 2022 revenue growth in a range of 4.5% to 8% (8.3% consensus), down from its prior expectation of 8% to 9% growth. The Company expects fiscal year 2022 software revenue growth near the top end of its previously provided 35% to 40% guidance range, and fiscal year 2022 global services revenue growth of 1% to 2%.