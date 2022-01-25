Texas Instruments rockets 6% after Q4 results top estimates
Jan. 25, 2022 4:17 PM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares soared in after-hours trading after the semiconductor giant said fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates.
- The company earned $2.27 per share on $4.83 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $1.94 per share and $4.4 billion in sales.
- The company noted that revenue was aided by strength in both industrial and automotive markets, as analog revenue rose 20% and embedded processing rose 6% year-over-year.
- Texas Instruments (TXN) shares are up more than 6% to $184.50 in after-hours trading.
- For the first quarter, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue to be between $4.5 billion and $4.9 billion, with earnings between $2.01 and $2.229 per share, with an operating tax rate of about 14%.
- Yesterday, Bank of America said Texas Instruments (TXN) capital markets day, set to be held next month, would overshadow the company's fourth-quarter results.