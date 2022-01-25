F5 slides 14% as earnings beat contains supply-chain warning
Jan. 25, 2022 4:17 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is heavily selling off postmarket, down 13.6% in the immediate wake of its fiscal first-quarter earnings, where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines but warned of supply-chain constraints affecting its ability to meet demand.
- Revenues rose nearly 10% to $687 million, paced by product revenue growth of 19% and growth in global services of 2%.
- Of the product revenue, software revenues grew 47% while systems grew 1%.
- Non-GAAP net income rose by double digits, up 11% to $179 million.
- "Demand drivers across our business are as strong as they have ever been," says CEO Francois Locoh-Donou. But "While demand for its solutions remains robust, the Company expects that its ability to meet customers’ continued strong demand for systems will be restricted by supply chain constraints for the remainder of fiscal year 2022," the company says.
- It's guiding to fiscal second-quarter revenue of $610 million-$650 million, below consensus for $694.2 million, and is cutting back its full-year revenue growth estimate - to 4.5-8%, vs. a previous expectation for 8-9% growth.
- It's forecasting software revenue growth near the top end of its previous 35-40% guidance range, and global services revenue growth of 1-2%.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.