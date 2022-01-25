Capital One benefits from loan growth in Q4, but charge-off rate rises from Q3

Jan. 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Capital one Tysons Headquarters office building.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Q4 earnings beat the average analyst estimate while loans increased, led by its credit card segment.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.41 vs. consensus of $5.19; compares with $6.86 in Q3 and $5.29 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 6.60% increases from 6.35% in Q3 and 6.05% in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 provision for credit loss of $723M vs. $818M in Q3 and $381M in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 net charge-off rate of 0.79% increases from 0.67% in Q3, but falls from 1.38% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Capital One (COF) shares slip 0.9% in after-hours trading.
  • Average loans held for investment were $267.2B, up 6% Q/Q; credit card average loans of $108.6B, +6% Q/Q; consumer banking average loans of $77.4B, +2% Q/Q; auto average loans of $75.3B, +3%; commercial banking average loans of $81.1B, +8% Q/Q.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $99.74 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $99.60 at Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Q4 revenue of $8.12B vs. consensus estimate of $7.93B rises from $7.83B in Q3 and $7.34B in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Capital One Financial GAAP EPS of $5.41 beats by $0.14
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.