Capital One benefits from loan growth in Q4, but charge-off rate rises from Q3
Jan. 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Q4 earnings beat the average analyst estimate while loans increased, led by its credit card segment.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $5.41 vs. consensus of $5.19; compares with $6.86 in Q3 and $5.29 in the year-ago quarter.
- Net interest margin of 6.60% increases from 6.35% in Q3 and 6.05% in Q4 2020.
- Q4 provision for credit loss of $723M vs. $818M in Q3 and $381M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net charge-off rate of 0.79% increases from 0.67% in Q3, but falls from 1.38% in the year-ago quarter.
- Capital One (COF) shares slip 0.9% in after-hours trading.
- Average loans held for investment were $267.2B, up 6% Q/Q; credit card average loans of $108.6B, +6% Q/Q; consumer banking average loans of $77.4B, +2% Q/Q; auto average loans of $75.3B, +3%; commercial banking average loans of $81.1B, +8% Q/Q.
- Tangible book value per common share was $99.74 at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $99.60 at Sept. 30, 2021.
- Q4 revenue of $8.12B vs. consensus estimate of $7.93B rises from $7.83B in Q3 and $7.34B in Q4 2020.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
