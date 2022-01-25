Corporate Office Properties Trust sells COPT DC-6 for $222.5M
Jan. 25, 2022 4:21 PM ETOFCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) sells 100% of COPT DC-6, the only asset in its Wholesale Data Center reporting segment, to an investment vehicle managed by Cloud Capital, an affiliate company of CloudHQ, for $222.5M.
- There was no debt on the asset and OFC will recycle the proceeds into funding its 1.8M sq. ft. of development projects that, as of Sept. 30, were 94% leased.
- "... this sale provides OFC with cost-effective equity capital to fund our value accretive development pipeline, simplifies our corporate profile by removing the only multi-tenant data center from our portfolio, and further concentrates our capital allocation to defense/IT locations,” said Stephen Budorick, CEO, OFC.