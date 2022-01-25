Progenity secures key U.S. patent linked to detection platform
Jan. 25, 2022 4:25 PM ETProgenity, Inc. (PROG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued it a new patent related to the single-molecule detection assay platform currently undergoing studies.
- The Patent No. 11,230,731, titled “Methods, Systems, and Compositions for Counting Nucleic Acid Molecules,” covers the claims for the detection of labeled target molecule on a solid support, according to the company.
- “We have added another important patent to our IP portfolio for the single-molecule detection platform, which is designed to enable sequence-free counting of target analytes including cell-free nucleic acids,” Matthew Cooper, General Manager, Diagnostics of Progenity (PROG) said.
- Cooper highlighted the prospects of the approach in noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and liquid biopsy.
- Despite a gain of more than 20% in just two days, Progenity (PROG) has sharply declined in value in the year so far, as shown in this graph.