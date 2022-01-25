Dover's CPC expanding footprint in Minneapolis-St. Paul area
Jan. 25, 2022 4:26 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CPC, a unit of Dover (NYSE:DOV), is expanding its Minneapolis-St. Paul footprint to accommodate sales trajectory.
- The firm plans to occupy a 168,000 sq ft facility in Arden Hills, Minn. by fall 2022. This facility will include new production, warehouse and office space, adding to the company's existing Roseville facilities and a cleanroom manufacturing operation in Minneapolis.
- The expansion follows the recent opening of the company's global headquarters in Roseville, Minn., which includes production operations and an additional nearby warehouse.
- CPC also recently doubled the size of its Roseville Class 7 cleanroom to accommodate increasing demands for products manufactured in a cleanroom environment.