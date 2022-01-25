Why did Pinterest stock slide today? Target cut, exec exodus

Jan. 25, 2022

Pinterest, Reddit, Whatsapp and other Apple Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) fell 8.5% today to return to just over its 52-week low (touched during the depths of yesterday's sell-off ).
  • It means, though, that the stock is now 68% below its 52-week high reached early in 2021. Most of that drop came in the past six months, where it fell 60% (see chart here).
  • Recent weeks have seen several senior executives exiting the company, The Information reported - and among the departures it notes was the company's head of corporate development, a notable vacancy as the company spent several weeks in the news for merger/acquisition chatter (from the likes of Microsoft and PayPal).
  • The most recent seven departures come just months after the company's co-founder, Evan Sharp, left to join Apple ex Jony Ive at his design company. And Pinterest fired its chief operating officer Françoise Brougher in 2020.
  • Still, the company notes it's been hiring aggressively, growing headcount by 30% over the past year.
  • Meanwhile with earnings coming up Feb. 3, UBS cut its price target to $32 from $42. Considering today's tumble, the new price target now represents 12% upside in the name.
  • When it reports earnings Feb. 3, Pinterest is expected to post EPS of $0.46 (7% year-over-year growth) on revenues of $828.6 million (growth of 17.4%).
