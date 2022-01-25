Bidder is said to walk from deal to acquire Fidelity National Info capital market business
- Symphony Technology Group has ended negotiations to purchase parts of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) capital market business that may be valued at about $2B.
- Symphony couldn't reach an agreement on the value of the asset package, according to a Dealreporter item. The businesses, including treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading, formerly known as Fox River Execution Solutions, had EBITDA of more than $80M.
- News of the end of talks comes after Bloomberg reported in late November that Symphony Technology was in discussions to buy parts of Fidelity National capital markets business.
- The status of the sales process is now unclear and it may be difficult to find another buyer at the late stages of the sales process, according to Dealreporter.
- FIS (FIS) acquired Worldpay in 2019, bolstering its debt as seen in the growth of its long-term debt in the past few years as seen in the graph below.
- FIS is set to report Q4 results on Feb. 15.