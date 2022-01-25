Bidder is said to walk from deal to acquire Fidelity National Info capital market business

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Symphony Technology Group has ended negotiations to purchase parts of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) capital market business that may be valued at about $2B.
  • Symphony couldn't reach an agreement on the value of the asset package, according to a Dealreporter item. The businesses, including treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading, formerly known as Fox River Execution Solutions, had EBITDA of more than $80M.
  • News of the end of talks comes after Bloomberg reported in late November that Symphony Technology was in discussions to buy parts of Fidelity National capital markets business.
  • The status of the sales process is now unclear and it may be difficult to find another buyer at the late stages of the sales process, according to Dealreporter.
  • FIS (FIS) acquired Worldpay in 2019, bolstering its debt as seen in the growth of its long-term debt in the past few years as seen in the graph below.
  • FIS is set to report Q4 results on Feb. 15.
