CME Group micro ether futures surpass 500K contracts traded
Jan. 25, 2022 4:34 PM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)ICE, CBOEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) Micro Ethereum (ETH-USD) futures volume exceeds 500K contracts on Tuesday, the company says.
- Micro ether futures reached a new daily volume high of 51,450 contracts on Tuesday, with open interest of nearly 75K contracts.
- "These contracts are providing one more way for both financial institutions and sophisticated, active retail traders to gain exposure to digital assets through our liquid and trusted cryptocurrency derivatives markets," says CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products Tim McCourt.
- Towards the end of last year, CME launched micro ether futures to meet continued digital asset demand.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and CBOE Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) are some other exchanges that have dipped their toes in crypto-related product offerings.
- Ether (ETH-USD), the second largest crypto by market cap, flirted with as high as $2.5K per coin earlier on Tuesday's session, recently changing hands at $2.4K.
