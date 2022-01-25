CN taps seasoned public company executive as CEO
- CN (NYSE:CNI) has appointed Tracy Robinson as President and CEO and a member of its Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2022.
- Robinson will be joining CN from TC Energy and previously spent almost three decades at Canadian Pacific.
- This appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Jean-Jacques Ruest, who will depart CN's Board on Feb. 28, 2022 but continue in an advisory role until Mar. 31, 2022 to ensure a seamless transition.
- In other news, CN has reached a Resolution Agreement with CIFF Capital and TCI (collectively "TCI"), whereby both parties mutually agreed on the appointment of the two independent Directors to the Board prior to the 2022 AGM.
- TCI has agreed to withdraw its requisition for a Special Meeting of Shareholders, which was previously scheduled to be held on Mar. 22, 2022, and to support the election of all CN Director nominees at the 2022 and 2023 AGMs.