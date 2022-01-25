Nuverra Environmental's 2 major shareholders give nod for merger with Select Energy
Jan. 25, 2022 4:38 PM ETNES, WTTRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) announce that the 2 largest Nuverra stockholders delivered their written consents to approve and adopt the merger of Nuverra.
- Ascribe II Investments and Ascribe III Investments as well as Gates Capital Management own ~84% of NES' outstanding shares.
- While the consents of Ascribe and Gates are sufficient to approve the deal, NES requests all stockholders to approve the merger.
- WTTR and NES expect the merger to close in Q1.
- NES stock rose 6% in aftermarket trade following the announcement.