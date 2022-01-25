API bullish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
Jan. 25, 2022 4:41 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments
- API reported crude inventories drew 0.9mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 0.7mb on the week.
- Crude inventories at Cushing drew 1.0mb on the week according to the API.
- API reported gasoline inventories built 2.4mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a build of 2.6mb on the week.
- API reported diesel inventories drew 2.2mb, relative to the DOE expectation for a draw of 1.3mb on the week.
- In total, API showed a draw of 0.7mb in oil and oil products on the week, relative to the DOE expectation for a 0.6mb build.
- If the API figures from this evening are confirmed by the DOE report tomorrow, it will be a slight posative for crude in the short term (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).