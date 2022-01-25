Retail Holdings estimates liquidation distribution at $0.50
Jan. 25, 2022 4:43 PM ETRetail Holdings N.V. (RHDGF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF) estimates its final liquidation distribution to be ~$0.50 per share, that is likely to be paid in 2023.
- The company, however, clarifies that "no assurance can be given that management's estimate will prove to be correct."
- That tracks back to Retail Holdings plan to liquidate, first announced in 2016.
- With latest sale of its Indian Subsidiary to two UK private equity investors, Retail Holdings says it now has only four intermediate, dormant holdings companies that it will be working to liquidate over the next 15 months.