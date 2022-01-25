Navient stock sinks 9% after Q4 earnings miss; private education loans fall Q/Q
Jan. 25, 2022 4:51 PM ETNavient Corporation (NAVI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock drop 9.0% in after-hours trading after Q4 earnings trail the consensus estimate by a wide margin as net income from its federal education loans and consumer lending segments fell from year-ago levels.
- Q4 adjusted core EPS of $0.78, misses the consensus of $0.87; compares with $0.92 in Q3 and $0.97 in Q4 2020.
- Federal education loans total revenue of $189M in Q4 2021 drop from $212M in Q3 and $241M in Q4 2020; segment net interest margin of 0.99% narrows from 1.04% in Q3 and 1.06% in the year-ago quarter.
- FFELP net income of $108M vs. $122M in Q3 and $134M in Q4 2020.
- FFELP loan spread of 1.06% vs. 1.10% in the prior quarter and 1.12% in the year-ago quarter. Charge-offs rate of 0.06% vs. 0.07% in Q3; greater than 30-day delinquency rate of 10.6% rises from 8.5% in Q3; forbearance rate of 12.4% falls from 15.4% in previous quarter.
- Consumer lending total revenue of $149M rises from $141M in Q3 and falls from $175M in Q4 2020. Segment net interest margin of 2.76% decreases from 2.98% in Q3 and 3.02% in the year-ago quarter.
- Consumer lending net income of $89M compares with $73M in the prior quarter and $108M in the year-ago quarter.
- Private education loans (including refinance loans) spread was 2.92% vs. 3.17% in Q3 and 3.22% in Q4 2020; charge-off rate of 0.87% increases from 0.77% in Q3; greater than 30-day delinquency of 3.2% rises from 3.0%; forbearance rate drops to 2.6% from 3.9% in Q3.
- Originated $1.4B of private education loans, down from $1.6B in Q3 and up from $1.2B in Q4 2020.
- Business processing total fee revenue of $111M falls from $122M in Q3 and rises from $93M in Q4 2020; EBITDA of $23M drops from $38M in Q3 and $22M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call on Jan. 26 at 8:00 AM ET.
- Note that earlier this month, Navient agreed to cancel $1.7B of subprime student loans to settle state lawsuits
