Incyte withdraws NDA for lymphoma treatment parsaclisib
Jan. 25, 2022 4:51 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)MRUSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is withdrawing its New Drug Application for parsaclisib citing an inability to complete confirmatory studies that would support an accelerated approval.
- The oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) is under investigation for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.
- Incyte said that following discussions with the FDA, the company determined that trials for the accelerated approval couldn't be done in a way that would justify the investment.
- Incyte added the decision was not made because of efficacy or safety issues impacting parsacislib.
- The candidate is also in late-stage development for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for myelofibrosis.
- The company also decided to bow out of a development program with Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) for MCLA-145, a candidate in phase 1 for solid tumors.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics has a buy rating on Incyte.