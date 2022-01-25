Incyte withdraws NDA for lymphoma treatment parsaclisib

Jan. 25, 2022 4:51 PM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)MRUSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Hodgkin’s cells disease, Lymphoma, HL under microscopy

jxfzsy/iStock via Getty Images

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is withdrawing its New Drug Application for parsaclisib citing an inability to complete confirmatory studies that would support an accelerated approval.
  • The oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) is under investigation for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.
  • Incyte said that following discussions with the FDA, the company determined that trials for the accelerated approval couldn't be done in a way that would justify the investment.
  • Incyte added the decision was not made because of efficacy or safety issues impacting parsacislib.
  • The candidate is also in late-stage development for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for myelofibrosis.
  • The company also decided to bow out of a development program with Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) for MCLA-145, a candidate in phase 1 for solid tumors.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics has a buy rating on Incyte.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.