Merus appoints chief commercial officer; regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte
Jan. 25, 2022 4:59 PM ETMerus N.V. (MRUS), INCYNVSBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced the appointment of Shannon Campbell as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, and regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).
- Campbell will join Merus in February from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Pharmaceuticals, where she led Novartis' U.S. Oncology Solid Tumor Franchise.
- In addition, Merus said that Incyte elected to opt-out of its ex-U.S. development of MCLA-145.
- The drug is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors.
- As part of a 2017 agreement, Incyte will continue to support the program for a limited time while ex-U.S. activities are transitioned to Merus, and Incyte will also retain a right to a royalty of up to 4% on sales of future commercialization of MCLA-145, if approved.
- The two companies will continue to collaborate on the development and commercialization of up to 10 bispecific or monospecific antibody programs.
- If Merus exercises its co-development option, it would be responsible for 35% of global development costs in exchange for a 50% share of U.S. profits/losses.
- MRUS -3.34% to $25.43 after-hours