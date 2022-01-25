Merus appoints chief commercial officer; regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte

Jan. 25, 2022

  • Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) announced the appointment of Shannon Campbell as executive vice president and chief commercial officer, and regains global rights to MCLA-145 from Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).
  • Campbell will join Merus in February from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Pharmaceuticals, where she led Novartis' U.S. Oncology Solid Tumor Franchise.
  • In addition, Merus said that Incyte elected to opt-out of its ex-U.S. development of MCLA-145.
  • The drug is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors.
  • As part of a 2017 agreement, Incyte will continue to support the program for a limited time while ex-U.S. activities are transitioned to Merus, and Incyte will also retain a right to a royalty of up to 4% on sales of future commercialization of MCLA-145, if approved.
  • The two companies will continue to collaborate on the development and commercialization of up to 10 bispecific or monospecific antibody programs.
  • If Merus exercises its co-development option, it would be responsible for 35% of global development costs in exchange for a 50% share of U.S. profits/losses.
