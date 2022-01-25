U.S. clears potential sale of Lockheed C-130 planes, LHX air defense radars to Egypt

Jan. 25, 2022

A Royal Air Force Lockheed C-130J "Super Hercules" performing tactical landings and takeoffs from the public beach at Cefn Sidan Sands in West Wales.

WhitcombeRD/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of air defense radars and C-130 Super Hercules planes to Egypt for a combined value of more than $2.5B.
  • The potential sale of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes for as much as $2.2B would include support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon says.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is the prime contractor for the planes, and L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is the prime contractor for the SPS-48 Land-Based Radars, which could cost as much as $355M.
  • Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded, Reuters reports.
  • Lockheed Martin rose 3.7% in today's trading after beating Wall Street estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues.
