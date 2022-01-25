Playtech is said to consider breakup plan if shareholders block Aristocrat deal

  • Playtech (OTC:PYTCF) is said to be evaluating a potential breakup plan if its shareholders vote down a deal to be sold to Australian rival Aristocrat.
  • Playtech board members are concerned that a group of Asian investors who own about a quarter of Playtech's stock may vote to block the sale at next week's holder meeting, according to a Sky News report. A break-up would lead to separate sale of Playtech's business-to-business unit and Italian consumer unit Snaitech.
  • Playtech identifies itself as the world's largest supplier of online gaming and sports betting software and has a market cap of GBP1.9N ($2.6B). Australian slot machine maker Aristocrat agreed to acquire Playtech for GBP$2.7B in October.
