Global Ship Lease announces new charter agreement for Kumasi vessel
Jan. 25, 2022 5:05 PM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has entered into a new three-year charter agreement with a leading liner operator for the 2,200 TEU, 2002-built Kumasi.
- The vessel has been chartered at a rate of $38,000 per day. The new rate represents an increase of more than 300% from the vessel's prior rate and is ~20% higher than multi-year charters agreed for two of Kumasi’s sister vessels during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The charter will commence following the vessel's regulatory drydock in January 2022.
- Additionally, the firm has announced a new senior secured debt facility to refinance its outstanding $219.4M senior secured debt facility, which will extend the maturity date from September 2024 to December 2026, further strengthen the company’s ability to sustain dividends throughout market cycles, and release three vessels from the facility's collateral basket, at an unchanged rate of LIBOR + 3.00%.
- The Unencumbered Vessels were subsequently used as collateral for a new $60M syndicated senior secured debt facility, priced at LIBOR + 2.75%, which the company intends to utilize to fully repay its 10.00% junior debt facility, and for general corporate purposes.