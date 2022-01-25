Live Oak Bank stock slides after worse-than-expected Q4 earnings
Jan. 25, 2022 5:15 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock drifts lower by 2.5% in after-hours trading following worse-than-expected Q4 earnings, highlighted by net interest income ticking lower.
- Q4 Diluted EPS of $0.66 falls short on the $0.70 consensus and declines from $0.76 in the prior period.
- On the other hand, Q4 revenue of $111.4M tops the $102.78M consensus and gains from $103.01M in the third quarter.
- Loans and fees on loans of $88.57M in Q4 edges lower from $89.4M in Q3. As a result, interest income of $92.2M in Q4 slips from $92.78M in the prior quarter.
- Loans and leases originated in Q4 were $1.08B vs. $1.06B in Q3.
- Q4 deposits of $7.11B jumps from $5.71B in the third quarter.
- Q4 noninterest expense of $59.7M rises from $55.5M in Q3.
- Moreover, “For three consecutive quarters we have exceeded $1.0 billion in loan originations, with year-over-year organic growth of 32% in total loans outside of PPP and 24% in total deposits," says Chairman and CEO James S. Mahan, III.
- Conference call starts on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Previously, (Nov. 24, 2021) Live Oak Bancshares went ex-dividend.