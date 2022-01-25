Cemtrex receives Nasdaq listing delinquency letter; subsequently regains compliance

Jan. 25, 2022 5:22 PM ETCemtrex, Inc. (CETX), CETXPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) has announced the receipt of listing delinquency letter from the Nasdaq.
  • The Nasdaq Listing Qualification Department notified the company of its non-compliance with the exchange's continued listing rules due to its failure to timely file its Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2021.
  • The 10-K filing was made on January 21, 2022 and the company subsequently regained compliance.
  • CETX shares are currently +4.95% in after-hours trading
  • The company reported its Q4 results earlier this week, widening Y/Y losses.
