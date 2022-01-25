Why did Virgin Orbit stock surge today? Space firm files shelf registration
Jan. 25, 2022 5:30 PM ETVirgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) shares soared 18% even as the company filed a registration statement with the SEC to resell up to 330.3M share.
- Virgin Orbit filed to resell up to 330.3M shares by certain of the selling securityholders. It will also issue 14.4M shares on the exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase common stock; also resale of up to 6.8M shares of outstanding warrants which were originally issued in a private placement related to its SPAC deal.
- The shelf registration comes after Virgin Orbit went public late last month following a de-spacing transaction. Virgin Orbit is targeting six launches this year, CEO Dan Hart said earlier this month. The company plans to launch out of Cornwall, England in the summer, which will be the first ever in the U.K.
- Ihor Dusaniwsky, of S3 Partners, which tracks short interest, said the rally didn't appear to reflect a short squeeze.
- "Since there are only 570 thousand shares of VORB shorted, worth $3.86 million, it does not look like the short side has anything material to do with these price moves," Dusaniwsky wrote in an email to Seeking Alpha. "And with shorts up +20% over the last month, today’s price move might have squeezed a few shorts out of their position, but there will be more riding their recent profits and holding onto their shorts."
- Virgin Orbit (VORB) earlier this month had its first successful launch since going public, deploying into orbit all 7 customer satellites onboard its LauncherOne rocket.
- VORB is a sister company to billionaire Richard Branson’s privately held Virgin Atlantic airline and publicly traded space-tourism firm Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE).
