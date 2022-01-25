Entrée Resources joins hands with Government of Mongolia and will commence Oyu Tolgoi underground mine
Jan. 25, 2022 5:39 PM ETERLFFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Turquoise Hill, a major shareholders of Entrée Resources (OTCQB:ERLFF) and the Government of Mongolia reached a mutual understanding for a renewed partnership.
- The Oyu Tolgoi board approved the signing of an electricity supply agreement to provide Oyu Tolgoi with a long-term source of power from the Mongolian grid on terms fully agreed with the Government of Mongolia.
- Oyu Tolgoi includes two separate land holdings: the Oyu Tolgoi mining licence, which is held by Entrée's joint venture partner, OTLLC, and the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi JV Property, a partnership between Entrée and OTLLC.
- Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto enter agreement that delineates a comprehensive funding arrangement to address Turquoise Hill's estimated incremental funding requirements to complete the project.