Hot Stocks: Oil stocks rally; MDRX forecast; PINS drops; SRRA clinical data; AJRD falls on merger resistance

Jan. 25, 2022 5:43 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), XOMOXY, MDRX, SRRA, PINS, AJRD, LMT, CVEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line

Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Although the major averages remained off multi-month lows reached during the previous day's market crash, stocks generally showed weakness on Tuesday. The Nasdaq slipped more than 2%, while the S&P 500 recorded a decline of 1.2%.
  • Oil stocks represented one of the few concentrated bright spots in an otherwise weak market. This included 52-week highs for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
  • Looking at some of the other standout gainers, Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) posted a double-digit percentage gain thanks to a strong Q4 forecast and a stock repurchase plan. Meanwhile, clinical trial data sparked a nearly 50% advance in Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA).
  • On the downside, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) continued a long-running retreat amid signs that it has had trouble keeping its key executives in place. At the same time, Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) plunged to a fresh 52-week low on signs of regulatory resistance to its merger deal with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Sector In Focus

  • A rise in oil prices helped make the energy sector one of the clear sources of strength on an otherwise weak session on Tuesday.
  • Oil prices bounced back after recent losses, rising about 2.5% during the session. With the advance, crude moved back above $85 a barrel. Last week, the commodity set a seven-year high above $87 but declined early this week amid the broad sell-off among financial markets.
  • With the rebound in crude prices, stocks tied to the commodity saw an advance as well. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 8% and reached a 52-week high. Meanwhile, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) advanced almost 5%.
  • At the same time, a number of other major players in the sector rallied to 52-week highs. This list included Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Standout Gainer

  • Allscripts (MDRX) popped 16% after it provided strong guidance for its current quarter. The company also announced the approval of a $250M stock repurchase plan.
  • The provider of practice management and electronic health record technology said it now expects Q4 revenue between $390M and $395M. This tops the amount predicted by Wall Street analysts, who are generally looking for a figure around $387M.
  • The firm also raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast to $295M-$300M. Previously, it had projected a result between $275M and $285M.
  • MDRX ended the session at $20.28, an advance of $2.80 on the day. Shares also established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $20.63.
  • The stock reached a 52-week low of $13.05 in late August but have seen dramatic strength since. MDRX has climbed about 55% since hitting that low.

Standout Loser

  • Fear of a brain drain sparked a nearly 9% decline in Pinterest (PINS), as reports point to a recent exodus of senior executives.
  • According to The Information, PINS has seen the departure of several high-ranking leaders over the past few weeks. The list of exits includes corporate development chief Gary Johnson and Omar Seyal, the firm's head of core product.
  • The Information points out that the departures come amid a backdrop of slowing ads and users, as the company struggles in the competitive social media space.
  • PINS slipped $2.66 to finish at $28.46. The stock has been declining steadily since early August. Even with Tuesday's drop, the stock remained just off an intraday 52-week low of $27.75 set during the early market crash on Monday.
  • Overall, the stock has retreated about 59% in the past year.

Notable New High

  • The release of clinical trial results sent Sierra Oncology (SRRA) sharply higher. The stock skyrocketed 46% to set a new 52-week high.
  • The company revealed that a late-stage trial of its momelotinib product met its primary endpoints, as well as key secondary goals. The Phase 3 study looked at the drug as a second-line option in myelofibrosis.
  • SRRA finished Tuesday at $22.68, a gain of $7.17 on the day. The stock finished off of an intraday 52-week high of $26 set earlier in the session.
  • Shares had fallen dramatically in the previous couple of weeks, tumbling from a level just above $22 on Jan. 13 to challenge the $15 mark on Monday. Tuesday's jump brought it back to closing levels seen back in the first half of December.

Notable New Low

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) plunged almost 19% amid worries that regulators would block its acquisition by Lockheed Martin (LMT). With the slide, the stock set a fresh 52-week low.
  • The companies stated that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission looks "highly likely" to sue to prevent the merger from taking place. A formal decision is expected this week.
  • AJRD retreated $8.35 to close at $36.65. Earlier in the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week low of $36.50.
  • Shares had been trading in a range over the last several months, with Tuesday's slide taking it below recent support. AJRD has retreated about 30% over the past year.
  • Looking for more of Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks? Head over to SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.