Hot Stocks: Oil stocks rally; MDRX forecast; PINS drops; SRRA clinical data; AJRD falls on merger resistance
Jan. 25, 2022
- Although the major averages remained off multi-month lows reached during the previous day's market crash, stocks generally showed weakness on Tuesday. The Nasdaq slipped more than 2%, while the S&P 500 recorded a decline of 1.2%.
- Oil stocks represented one of the few concentrated bright spots in an otherwise weak market. This included 52-week highs for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
- Looking at some of the other standout gainers, Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) posted a double-digit percentage gain thanks to a strong Q4 forecast and a stock repurchase plan. Meanwhile, clinical trial data sparked a nearly 50% advance in Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA).
- On the downside, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) continued a long-running retreat amid signs that it has had trouble keeping its key executives in place. At the same time, Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) plunged to a fresh 52-week low on signs of regulatory resistance to its merger deal with Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).
Sector In Focus
- A rise in oil prices helped make the energy sector one of the clear sources of strength on an otherwise weak session on Tuesday.
- Oil prices bounced back after recent losses, rising about 2.5% during the session. With the advance, crude moved back above $85 a barrel. Last week, the commodity set a seven-year high above $87 but declined early this week amid the broad sell-off among financial markets.
- With the rebound in crude prices, stocks tied to the commodity saw an advance as well. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 8% and reached a 52-week high. Meanwhile, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) advanced almost 5%.
- At the same time, a number of other major players in the sector rallied to 52-week highs. This list included Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
Standout Gainer
- Allscripts (MDRX) popped 16% after it provided strong guidance for its current quarter. The company also announced the approval of a $250M stock repurchase plan.
- The provider of practice management and electronic health record technology said it now expects Q4 revenue between $390M and $395M. This tops the amount predicted by Wall Street analysts, who are generally looking for a figure around $387M.
- The firm also raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast to $295M-$300M. Previously, it had projected a result between $275M and $285M.
- MDRX ended the session at $20.28, an advance of $2.80 on the day. Shares also established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $20.63.
- The stock reached a 52-week low of $13.05 in late August but have seen dramatic strength since. MDRX has climbed about 55% since hitting that low.
Standout Loser
- Fear of a brain drain sparked a nearly 9% decline in Pinterest (PINS), as reports point to a recent exodus of senior executives.
- According to The Information, PINS has seen the departure of several high-ranking leaders over the past few weeks. The list of exits includes corporate development chief Gary Johnson and Omar Seyal, the firm's head of core product.
- The Information points out that the departures come amid a backdrop of slowing ads and users, as the company struggles in the competitive social media space.
- PINS slipped $2.66 to finish at $28.46. The stock has been declining steadily since early August. Even with Tuesday's drop, the stock remained just off an intraday 52-week low of $27.75 set during the early market crash on Monday.
- Overall, the stock has retreated about 59% in the past year.
Notable New High
- The release of clinical trial results sent Sierra Oncology (SRRA) sharply higher. The stock skyrocketed 46% to set a new 52-week high.
- The company revealed that a late-stage trial of its momelotinib product met its primary endpoints, as well as key secondary goals. The Phase 3 study looked at the drug as a second-line option in myelofibrosis.
- SRRA finished Tuesday at $22.68, a gain of $7.17 on the day. The stock finished off of an intraday 52-week high of $26 set earlier in the session.
- Shares had fallen dramatically in the previous couple of weeks, tumbling from a level just above $22 on Jan. 13 to challenge the $15 mark on Monday. Tuesday's jump brought it back to closing levels seen back in the first half of December.
Notable New Low
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) plunged almost 19% amid worries that regulators would block its acquisition by Lockheed Martin (LMT). With the slide, the stock set a fresh 52-week low.
- The companies stated that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission looks "highly likely" to sue to prevent the merger from taking place. A formal decision is expected this week.
- AJRD retreated $8.35 to close at $36.65. Earlier in the session, the stock set an intraday 52-week low of $36.50.
- Shares had been trading in a range over the last several months, with Tuesday's slide taking it below recent support. AJRD has retreated about 30% over the past year.
