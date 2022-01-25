Next three 'Call of Duty' games to appear on Sony's PlayStation - Bloomberg

Jan. 25, 2022 5:46 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY), ATVIMSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Sony's (NYSE:SONY) PlayStation will get the next few releases in Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) annual best-selling Call of Duty series, Bloomberg reports.
  • That's become an open question and a stock overhang with Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) near-$69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard; Microsoft of course makes the rival Xbox, and it's widely expected to make more Xbox exclusives after it closes the deal.
  • And Call of Duty is no small blockbuster game: Its annual holiday-season release take a spot atop the videogame sales charts each year (and has been the No. 1 seller for three straight years in the U.S.). The books on 2021 just closed, and November release Call of Duty: Vanguard was the year's best-seller, followed by 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
  • Microsoft's Phil Spencer had said that the company intended to honor existing agreements on acquiring Activision Blizzard, but it was unclear specifically what those agreements meant and for how many years.
  • Microsoft stock is off 5.2% postmarket despite beating earnings estimates thanks in large part to cloud computing revenues.
  • After hours, Sony is trimming losses: SONY -0.8%.
