CF Acquisition Corp. V closes combination with Satellogic, a geospatial company

Global Communication Network (World Map Credits To Nasa)

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

  • Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection completes business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald (OTC:CNFA).
  • Satellogic’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “SATL” and “SATLW,” respectively.
  • Gross proceeds to Satellogic will total approximately $262M, including cash held in CFV’s trust account and concurrent PIPE financing, as well as the transaction with Liberty Strategic Capital, slated to close in February.
  • The proceeds will further position Satellogic to scale its constellation to remap the entire surface of the Earth in sub-meter resolution, with the newest advanced satellite technology able to capture 10 times more data at one-tenth of the cost of its competitors.
  • The combination is expected to allow Satellogic to scale its constellation of satellites, collecting and analyzing weekly remaps of the Earth by 2023 and creating a live catalog of every square meter of Earth daily thereafter, enabling immense commercial, sustainability, and government applications.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.