CF Acquisition Corp. V closes combination with Satellogic, a geospatial company
Jan. 25, 2022 5:51 PM ETCANTOR FITZGERALD INCOME TR INC. (CNFA), CFVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection completes business combination with CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald (OTC:CNFA).
- Satellogic’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “SATL” and “SATLW,” respectively.
- Gross proceeds to Satellogic will total approximately $262M, including cash held in CFV’s trust account and concurrent PIPE financing, as well as the transaction with Liberty Strategic Capital, slated to close in February.
- The proceeds will further position Satellogic to scale its constellation to remap the entire surface of the Earth in sub-meter resolution, with the newest advanced satellite technology able to capture 10 times more data at one-tenth of the cost of its competitors.
- The combination is expected to allow Satellogic to scale its constellation of satellites, collecting and analyzing weekly remaps of the Earth by 2023 and creating a live catalog of every square meter of Earth daily thereafter, enabling immense commercial, sustainability, and government applications.