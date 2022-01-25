Yellowstone Acquisition, Sky Harbour close business combination

  • Yellowstone Acquisition (NYSE:YSAC) and Sky Harbour have closed their previously announced business combination which was approved by Yellowstone’s stockholders at a special meeting held on Jan. 25, 2022.
  • Upon completion of the business combination, the combined company changed its name to Sky Harbour Group.
  • Sky Harbour’s Class A common stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SKYH” commencing Jan. 26, 2022.
  • The warrants sold as part of the units in the Yellowstone IPO will also begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SKYHWS”.
