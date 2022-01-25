Union Pacific Railroad subsidiary acquires transload facility in Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 25, 2022 6:06 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Loup Logistics Company (Loup), a wholly owned Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE:UNP) subsidiary acquires Precision Components, transload facility in Phoenix, Arizona.
- The deal was finalized December 30, 2021, and offers transloading, storage and trucking solutions to customers shipping into and out of the Phoenix market.
- "Loup is excited about the growth potential this acquisition provides to customers seeking access to the Phoenix market. Loup is backed by a strong leadership team who will seek to maximize rail throughput at the facility. We are focused on maintaining the excellent reputation PCI has built over the past 60 years, providing creative rail solutions and cost-effective transload operations." said Josh Perkes, VP, Loup.