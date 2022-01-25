EMX Royalty announces amendment and extension to Sprott Credit Agreement

Jan. 25, 2022 6:14 PM ETEMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), SSRMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) has entered into an amendment to extend the term of the $44M credit facility, entered with Sprott Private Resource Lending II to Dec. 31, 2024 in consideration for the payment of an amount equal to 1.5% of the outstanding principal amount of the Sprott Credit Facility.
  • And to amend the voluntary prepayment rights under the Sprott Credit Facility to permit the prepayment of up to $10M of the principal amount of the Sprott Facility at any time on or after June 30, 2023.
  • In addition, the Co. has entered into an amendment to the postponement agreement between the Company, Sprott and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to permit the prepayment of the VTB Note prior to the repayment of the Sprott Credit Facility.
