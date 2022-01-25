CytoDyn announces change in leadership to support approval and commercialization of leronlimab

  • CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces Antonio Migliarese, currently CFO, has been appointed interim President.
  • Mr. Migliarese will also continue in his role as CFO of the Company during this interim period.
  • The Board of Directors terminated the employment of Nader Z. Pourhassan, Ph.D., as President and CEO of the company and he is no longer a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 24, 2022.
  • A committee of three Board members has been appointed to initiate the search for a new permanent CEO; with a focus on identifying a candidate possessing the requisite pharmaceutical industry experience to enhance the Company’s efforts to achieve regulatory approval and commercialization of leronlimab.
