Is Merck's new COVID-19 pill enough to make the stock a buy?
Jan. 26, 2022 8:25 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) has been in the news quite bit lately with its new COVID-19 pill, but is the therapy enough to make the Big Pharma play a buy?
- MRK's stock performance against its peer group and the broader market has been mixed.
- The stock is up 3.6% year-to-date and 2.6% over the last 12 months. In comparison, the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index has slid 6% since the beginning of the year but has risen 7.4% since last January. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index has dropped 8.5% year-to-date but has gained 13% over the past 12 months.
A Mixed Bag on Ratings
- On average, analysts rate Merck a buy. Of the 25 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha over the past 90 days, 10 rated the stock a strong buy, five a buy and 10 a hold. None had a sell rating. Seeking Alpha's contributor columnists also have an average rating of buy on the stock.
- The company’s quantitative rankings aren’t as sunny, however. Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating for Merck is a hold, largely because the company earned a D- for growth. The company did, however, receive an A+ for profitability and an A for momentum. Valuation was ranked at a B-.
Questions About Long-Term Growth
- Merck’s growth potential has been worrying analysts for some time. The company’s best-selling drug, the oncology therapy Keytruda, could lose its market exclusivity as early as 2028 and it remains unclear how much Merck will be able to compensate for its loss with other products. On a positive note, the company recently acquired cardiovascular drug developer Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 billion to help build out its pipeline.
- Keytruda’s importance to Merck’s topline can’t be overstated. Of the $13.2B in sales Merck reported for Q3 2021, $4.5B was generated by Keytruda. Merck’s next-best-selling product, the HPV vaccine Gardisil, came in at $2B.
- Merck’s new COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, which was co-developed with privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is unlikely to pick up the slack. Recent studies have shown that it's significantly less effective in preventing severe cases of the disease than a rival drug made by Pfizer called Paxlovid. Still, both drugs recently received emergency use authorizations by the US Food and Drug Administration.
- The drugs, which can be taken by mouth at home, are both intended for people who have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 but are at risk of developing severe cases of the disease. While studies have shown Pfizer’s Paxlovid to be 89% effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization or death, Merck’s molnupiravir was shown to be only 30% effective.
- Some analysts, however, are more upbeat about Merck's growth prospects.
- When Wells Fargo initiated coverage of MRK in early December, analysts there said they believed concern over Keytruda’s upcoming loss of market exclusivity was “premature, seven years away, at minimum, and we believe the company is doing enough to soften it.” They rated the stock as overweight, with a price target of $90.
