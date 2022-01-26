U.S. wheat hits two-month peak on Russia-Ukraine tensions
- CBOT wheat futures surged to two-month highs as fears of Russian military action in Ukraine sparks worries about a potential disruption to grain shipments from eastern Europe.
- Wheat (W_1:COM) for March delivery settled +2.2% to $8.18 per bushel in Chicago after touching its highest price since November 29 at $8.31-1/2.
- Russia and Ukraine collectively account for nearly a third of the world's wheat and barley shipments, and "the chance of no wheat exports from both countries if war breaks out" is pushing prices higher, Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group tells Bloomberg.
- "There is no way of knowing how the conflict [would] affect the flow of wheat out of the Black Sea region, but the trade is building risk premium into the wheat market just in case," Summit Commodity Brokerage analyst Tomm Pfitzenmaier tells Reuters.
- Poor conditions for winter wheat in the U.S. also are boosting prices, Scoville says, with "no real relief in sight" from dry weather in the western Great Plains.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported lower winter wheat crop conditions in key growing states compared with a few weeks ago.
- Corn futures (C_1:COM) rode on wheat's momentum for most of the day, rising to their highest price since June at $6.31 per bushel before closing 0.2% lower to $6.20 per bushel.
- Soybeans (S_1:COM) for March delivery rose 0.3% to $14.07 1/4 a bushel.
- ETFs: WEAT, CORN, SOYB
- U.S. wheat is now ~4% below levels from late November, when futures jumped to their highest in nearly nine years.