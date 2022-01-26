Vinci Partners secures R$215M capital raise for office REIT
Jan. 26, 2022 12:09 AM ETVinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) has closed the sixth issue of additional quotas for Vinci Offices FII (“VINO” or “the Fund”), a listed office REIT managed by Vinci Partners’ Real Estate segment.
- VINO is a perpetual capital listed REIT, focused on income generation to its quotaholders through the acquisition of office properties in Brazil.
- This fundraise adds R$215M of perpetual capital to Vinci Partners’ assets under management in private market strategies.
- With the offering’s proceeds the Fund has acquired Globo Comunicação e Participações’ headquarters and studios located in the city of São Paulo, through a R$522M sale and leaseback transaction with Grupo Globo, a media conglomerate in Latin America.
- “The Fund has added to its portfolio a high-quality asset and a notable tenant through a fifteen-year lease contract. This acquisition is extremely strategic for VINO as it increases our exposure to atypical long-term contracts and to assets located in São Paulo, the most relevant market in Brazil for office properties,” said Leandro Bousquet, partner, and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners.
