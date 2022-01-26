Financial Institutions' subsidiary forms partnership to integrate bitcoin investment services
Jan. 26, 2022 12:24 AM ETFinancial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Financial Institutions' (NASDAQ:FISI) subsidiary, Five Star Bank announces new partnership with NYDIG, a bitcoin company.
- With this transaction, the Bank will become one of the first financial institutions in U.S. to enable its clients to securely buy, sell and hold bitcoin, powered by NYDIG.
- The Bank will enable customers to transact bitcoin securely through its banking mobile app and online banking platform, and will help them overcome barriers to adoption such as crypto wallets and key management, which are often traditionally done through unregulated entities.
- Five Star Bank plans to begin roll out of Bitcoin services starting with an initial phase-in during Q2 2022.
- By integrating bitcoin along with the Bank's suite of digital banking products, Five Star Bank hopes to not only meet current customer needs but reach new customers, including expanding outside the New York footprint.
- FISI shares up 5.1% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $32.74.