New York mask mandate temporarily restored by Appeals Court judge - Reuters

Jan. 26, 2022 12:59 AM ETPFE, BNTX, MRNA, JNJ, AZN, NVAXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask, US american flag background. New coronavirus, covid-19 in New York and USA epidemic crisis concept

Delpixart/iStock via Getty Images

  • An appeals court judge on Tuesday granted a stay in an appeal over mask mandates in New York, keeping the rule in effect during the legal process, source Reuters.
  • Justice Robert Miller of the state appeals court temporarily blocked the lower-court ruling, siding with the state.
  • The decision came a day after a ruling by Justice Thomas Rademaker of New York State Supreme Court which said enforcing mask requirement violated the State Constitution.
  • The state attorney general, Letitia James, had filed a motion to stay the ruling in an attempt to put it on hold while the state filed a formal appeal, and on Tuesday James's request was approved.
  • "The order, if not stayed will allow individuals to refuse to wear face coverings in indoor public settings where the risk of COVID-19 spread is high, including in schools where many children remain unvaccinated against COVID-19," the state's court filing said.
  • The state had initially instituted a mandate in April 2020 that required people to wear masks in most indoor settings outside their home. That rule ended in June 2021 for vaccinated people.
  • Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in mid-December, as COVID-19 infections surged in the state, that it would go back into effect for at least a month.
  • Vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.