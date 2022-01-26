New York mask mandate temporarily restored by Appeals Court judge - Reuters
- An appeals court judge on Tuesday granted a stay in an appeal over mask mandates in New York, keeping the rule in effect during the legal process, source Reuters.
- Justice Robert Miller of the state appeals court temporarily blocked the lower-court ruling, siding with the state.
- The decision came a day after a ruling by Justice Thomas Rademaker of New York State Supreme Court which said enforcing mask requirement violated the State Constitution.
- The state attorney general, Letitia James, had filed a motion to stay the ruling in an attempt to put it on hold while the state filed a formal appeal, and on Tuesday James's request was approved.
- "The order, if not stayed will allow individuals to refuse to wear face coverings in indoor public settings where the risk of COVID-19 spread is high, including in schools where many children remain unvaccinated against COVID-19," the state's court filing said.
- The state had initially instituted a mandate in April 2020 that required people to wear masks in most indoor settings outside their home. That rule ended in June 2021 for vaccinated people.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in mid-December, as COVID-19 infections surged in the state, that it would go back into effect for at least a month.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month blocked President Joe Biden's vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses.
