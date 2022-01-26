Most of Asian shares lower ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Jan. 26, 2022

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan -0.43%. Japan PPI for December 2021 1.1% Y/Y in-line with expectations.
  • China +0.34%.
  • Hong Kong -0.05%.
  • Australia closed.
  • South Korea -0.11%.
  • Investors will be looking ahead to the Fed’s conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday, where it’s expected to issue a statement signaling a rate hike as soon as March and more policy tightening.
  • Overnight, U.S. equities tumbled as investors await the Fed meeting statement. Dow Jones closed shed 67.77 points, or 0.2%, to close at 34,297.73; S&P 500 dipped 1.2% to 4,356.45; and Nasdaq Composite fell 2.3% to 13,539.30.
  • Oil prices fell amid Ukraine-Russia tensions. U.S. crude was down 0.46% to $85.22, while Brent fell 0.29% to $87.94 per barrel.
  • Gold prices also jumped to a more than two-month high overnight over the geopolitical tensions, with spot gold at $1,846.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.11%; S&P 500 +0.25%; Nasdaq +0.57%.
